W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,140 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,596,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 169,021 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in W&T Offshore by 152.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,278,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 772,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in W&T Offshore by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 63,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 117,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.94. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.