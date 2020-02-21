XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

NYSE:XPO opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after acquiring an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $26,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,852 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $13,598,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,060,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

