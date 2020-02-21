Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

