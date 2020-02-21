Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yelp fourth quarter results benefited from increasing Paying advertising locations. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

YELP stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yelp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

