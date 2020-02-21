Ying Christina Liu Sells 4,365 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZEN opened at $88.30 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

