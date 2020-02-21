Zacks: Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apache.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 102,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

