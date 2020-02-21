Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.40. 529,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,223. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

