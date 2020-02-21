Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

