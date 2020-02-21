ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $2.47 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ZEON has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $1,739.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 73.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.02990299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00229790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

