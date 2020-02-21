Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.46, but opened at $64.17. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zillow Group shares last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 96,390 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 33,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

