Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $146.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $126.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

Shares of ZTS opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,806. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

