Zogenix (ZGNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2020 – Zogenix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/11/2020 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/7/2020 – Zogenix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

2/4/2020 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2020 – Zogenix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

1/21/2020 – Zogenix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

1/14/2020 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2020 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

1/3/2020 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ZGNX opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

