2,226,183 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,826,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ING Groep as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 525.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

