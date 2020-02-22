325,579 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 325,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,978,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 554,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 407,550 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $85.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

