3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News articles about 3M (NYSE:MMM) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. 3M earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted 3M’s ranking:

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. 3M has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.