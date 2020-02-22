7,766 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

