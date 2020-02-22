7,968 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

