$96.99 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post $96.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.12 million. Anaplan reported sales of $69.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $346.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.64 million to $347.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $461.07 million, with estimates ranging from $457.62 million to $465.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.74.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $69,734,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Anaplan by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anaplan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,550,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,653,000 after buying an additional 111,361 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Anaplan by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN opened at $59.87 on Friday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.