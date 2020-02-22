Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ABDP opened at GBX 2,045 ($26.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.48 million and a PE ratio of 48.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,317.27. Ab Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ab Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

