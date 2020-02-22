Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Given Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

Media coverage about Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Accor earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

