Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.36

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $63.94, with a volume of 148970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

