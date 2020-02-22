adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. adidas earned a news sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $309.50 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $229.45 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

