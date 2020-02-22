Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.09. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.