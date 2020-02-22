ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.17, approximately 306,343 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 234,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Specifically, SVP Marc Kimpe acquired 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $204,500. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 195,450 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.