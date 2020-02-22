Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of A opened at $85.07 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

