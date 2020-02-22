Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AC. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.33.

TSE AC opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$30.86 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.51.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total transaction of C$216,241.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$467,505.79. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,511.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,005 shares of company stock worth $946,314.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

