Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €10.15 by UBS Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €10.15 ($11.80) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €9.08 ($10.56) on Thursday. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.89.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

