Allakos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of -1.04. Allakos has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Allakos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after acquiring an additional 327,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,877,000 after acquiring an additional 572,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592,503 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 33.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,955,000 after acquiring an additional 776,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.