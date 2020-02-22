Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allegion by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 189.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,459. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

