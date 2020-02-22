Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

