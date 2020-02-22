Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $28.33. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ally Financial shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 5,779,438 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 331,898 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after buying an additional 383,546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after buying an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

