Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GOOG opened at $1,485.11 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,459.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,307.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

