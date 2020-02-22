Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 1.20

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,483.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,307.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,019.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

