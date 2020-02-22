ALS (ASX:ALQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$10.20 ($7.23) and last traded at A$9.95 ($7.05), with a volume of 938645 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$9.80 ($6.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$9.58 and its 200-day moving average is A$8.57.

ALS Company Profile (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

