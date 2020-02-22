Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.49. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

