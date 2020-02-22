Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Amazon.com’s ranking:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,043.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.