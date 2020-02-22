Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $106.65 and a 12 month high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $96,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $208,920.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.07.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.