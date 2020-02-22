American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for American Outdoor Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $585.30 million, a P/E ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

