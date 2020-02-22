Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 2475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Amerisafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

