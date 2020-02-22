Analysts Offer Predictions for Everbridge Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Everbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $104.97 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,737. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

