Analyzing BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BIOQUAL has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIOQUAL and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOQUAL $39.48 million 1.07 $2.83 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 470.98 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

BIOQUAL has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BIOQUAL and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOQUAL 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BIOQUAL and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOQUAL 9.00% N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87%

Summary

BIOQUAL beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOQUAL Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, infectious virus quantitation, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assays, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

