Analyzing Datadog (DDOG) and Its Peers

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 212 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Datadog to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Datadog alerts:

This table compares Datadog and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million -$16.71 million -304.53 Datadog Competitors $2.09 billion $334.73 million 42.14

Datadog’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.17% -91.12% -5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Datadog and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2209 9876 17346 924 2.56

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Datadog’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datadog competitors beat Datadog on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.