Analyzing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $828.68 million 3.93 $13.39 million $2.45 10.16 MFA FINL INC/SH $455.67 million 7.83 $301.80 million $0.68 11.62

MFA FINL INC/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA FINL INC/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. MFA FINL INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA FINL INC/SH pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -0.21% 0.16% 0.09% MFA FINL INC/SH 60.28% 9.68% 2.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and MFA FINL INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 8 1 0 2.00 MFA FINL INC/SH 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus target price of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than MFA FINL INC/SH.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA FINL INC/SH has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MFA FINL INC/SH beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset annually or more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.