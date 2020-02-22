Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

