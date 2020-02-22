Aptiv PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

APTV opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

