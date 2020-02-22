ARC Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARC Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.69. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

