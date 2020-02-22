Ares Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

ARCC stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.