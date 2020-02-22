Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AI. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

