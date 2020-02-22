Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARLO stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $269.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

