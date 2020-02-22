ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ASML were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $306.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.38. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $175.57 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

